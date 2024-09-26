Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 1.10% of RenaissanceRe worth $128,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,066.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 19.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 57,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 42.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. StockNews.com cut RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.60.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE:RNR opened at $263.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.05. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $188.24 and a 52-week high of $268.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 39.01 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.45%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

