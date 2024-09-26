Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 32,542 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,323,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,542 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 3.52% of Insperity worth $120,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Insperity by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,991,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,090,000 after buying an additional 780,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $42,085,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Insperity by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 655,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,846,000 after buying an additional 188,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,696,000 after buying an additional 182,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,013,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,475,000 after purchasing an additional 118,902 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair lowered Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $1,487,024.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insperity Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NSP opened at $86.96 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.78 and a 12-month high of $119.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.68.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.16% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.