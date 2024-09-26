Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,847,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,298 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $121,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $2,498,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $5,361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $3,081,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $13,350,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $13,958,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, COO Britt A. Snider purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CDP opened at $30.67 on Thursday. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33). COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.26%.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Featured Stories

