Earnest Partners LLC Sells 2,148 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 304,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $84,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $68,018,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1,012.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after acquiring an additional 179,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $46,607,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,153,000 after purchasing an additional 167,485 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $317.56 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $328.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.69 and its 200 day moving average is $289.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

