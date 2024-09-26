Earnest Partners LLC Sells 64,439 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,439 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems makes up about 0.9% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $186,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,197,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,228,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,228,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,769,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $914.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $864.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $780.08. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 109.03, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

