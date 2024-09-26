Earnest Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,488,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,298 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.71% of Sealed Air worth $86,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 651.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.34. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sealed Air

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.