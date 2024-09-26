Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.18. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 88,078 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$25.70 million for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

