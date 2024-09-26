Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $813,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.41.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $328.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

