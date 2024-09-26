Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $336.30 and last traded at $331.43. 570,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,169,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.41.

Eaton Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.23. The company has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 323.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2,857.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,790 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Eaton by 2,006.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,326,000 after purchasing an additional 918,936 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,974,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1,604.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,201,000 after buying an additional 634,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

