Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 136.8% from the August 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE ETG traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $19.22. 113,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,972. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1293 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

