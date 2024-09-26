Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Up 134.1% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 134.1% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 473,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 207,370 shares during the period. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

ETB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.26. 33,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,416. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.1058 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.