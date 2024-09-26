Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the August 31st total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
EXG stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.53. 402,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,268. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $8.80.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
