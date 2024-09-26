eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Boosted by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,272 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 894.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Down 2.0 %

eBay stock opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $65.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

