ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Short Interest Up 61.5% in September

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other ECB Bancorp news, COO John A. Citrano acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $67,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,970. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get ECB Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of ECB Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ECB Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of ECB Bancorp worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECB Bancorp Stock Performance

ECBK remained flat at $14.43 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.00 million, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. ECB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 5.68%.

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.