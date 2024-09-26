Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.65

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 634632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on EC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 27,144 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth $15,652,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth $582,000.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

