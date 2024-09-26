Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Holdings Lowered by EVR Research LP

EVR Research LP reduced its holdings in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,595,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605,000 shares during the period. Ecovyst makes up 4.3% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. EVR Research LP owned about 1.37% of Ecovyst worth $14,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 712,292 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $4,895,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,401,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 10.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,702,000 after buying an additional 334,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

NYSE ECVT opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $764.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.79 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecovyst

In other news, insider Paul Whittleston purchased 7,800 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,023. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecovyst news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski purchased 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,091.82. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,252.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whittleston acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,542 shares in the company, valued at $374,023. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.