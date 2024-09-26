EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys 154 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,386,425,000 after buying an additional 170,063 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 48.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,992,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,730,000 after buying an additional 983,328 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $175.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $819.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.44 and a 52-week high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,702 shares of company stock worth $25,206,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

