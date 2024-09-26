EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Decreases Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,759,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27.1% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 228,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 48,824 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,285,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

NYSE HASI opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

