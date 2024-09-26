EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Takes $4.30 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.4% of EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,338,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,177,338,000 after buying an additional 570,035 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,218,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,832,961,000 after acquiring an additional 478,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,204 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $162.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

