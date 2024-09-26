EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Boosts Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,266,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 5.8% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $686,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,698,000 after buying an additional 523,910 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,244,000. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,884,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,389,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,753,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ELV opened at $520.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $535.75 and its 200 day moving average is $529.87. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.38 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

