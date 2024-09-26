EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Buys 235,192 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,855,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,192 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises about 1.3% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $155,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,192,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,595,000 after purchasing an additional 719,869 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.2% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,152,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,654,000 after purchasing an additional 100,565 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,542,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,116,000 after buying an additional 1,452,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,448,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,977,000 after buying an additional 1,546,953 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.