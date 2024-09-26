EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Has $222.87 Million Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,744,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,263 shares during the period. PriceSmart makes up approximately 1.9% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 8.96% of PriceSmart worth $222,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 36,614 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in PriceSmart by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $801,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,793.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $112,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $801,515.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,714. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of PSMT opened at $88.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.82 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average of $83.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

