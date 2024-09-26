EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Sells 254,492 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,612,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 254,492 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up 3.2% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $379,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 516,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,532,000 after buying an additional 51,813 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $153.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.13.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,532.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $1,302,084.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,049 shares in the company, valued at $16,038,546.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,003,532.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,138 shares of company stock worth $11,093,051 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.71.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

