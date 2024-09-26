EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Sells 50,196 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,196 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle accounts for about 3.5% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 4.25% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $415,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:JLL opened at $267.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $271.91.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.