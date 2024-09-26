Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 1.1 %

EPC opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.87. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $11,647,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

