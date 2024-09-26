Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,527 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,323,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,925,000 after purchasing an additional 645,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 558,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,550,000 after buying an additional 54,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,138 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $65.40 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

