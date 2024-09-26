EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sees Large Volume Increase

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 785,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 1,108,766 shares.The stock last traded at $14.07 and had previously closed at $12.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get EHang alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EHang

EHang Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.40 million, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 84.09% and a negative net margin of 110.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EHang

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axim Planning & Wealth lifted its position in EHang by 12.5% during the second quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,693,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,742,000 after buying an additional 520,733 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of EHang by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,893,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EHang by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in EHang by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 21,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in EHang in the 2nd quarter worth about $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.