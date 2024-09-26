Eight Capital Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$100.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$87.04. The stock had a trading volume of 381,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,552. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 0.71. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$52.15 and a one year high of C$87.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$75.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$409.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.03 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.3504155 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

