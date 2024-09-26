Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.23

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$25.23 and last traded at C$25.19, with a volume of 72507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.65.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.17. The firm has a market cap of C$5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$406.56 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 2.1566697 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Swedburg sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total value of C$83,234.71. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 2,007 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total transaction of C$48,473.47. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Swedburg sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total value of C$83,234.71. Insiders sold 8,854 shares of company stock worth $197,716 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

