Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,047.00

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,047 ($14.02) and traded as high as GBX 1,055 ($14.13). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,047 ($14.02), with a volume of 804,928 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,047 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,047. The stock has a market cap of £4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 26.64.
Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
