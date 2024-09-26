electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Update

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 83.8% from the August 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,966.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of electroCore

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in electroCore stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.15% of electroCore worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Price Performance

NASDAQ ECOR traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,978. electroCore has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.62.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 165.17% and a negative net margin of 66.84%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

