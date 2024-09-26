Electron Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Electron Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,262,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,570 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for about 2.4% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $108,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 111,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 57,538 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of VST stock opened at $119.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $120.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

