Electron Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Electron Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,322,722 shares during the period. PG&E makes up 0.7% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of PG&E worth $31,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in PG&E by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 77.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth $44,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG&E

Insider Activity

In other PG&E news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.