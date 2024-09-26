Electron Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 145.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,136 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 2.3% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Equinix worth $103,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,917,000 after acquiring an additional 238,815 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after buying an additional 238,883 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,504,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $890.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $823.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $791.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $883.71.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.73, for a total value of $490,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,087,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

