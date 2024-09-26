Electron Capital Partners LLC Has $17.98 Million Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Electron Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,673 shares during the quarter. Invesco Solar ETF comprises 0.4% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $17,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 360.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

TAN opened at $40.58 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $37.33 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $977.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

