Electron Capital Partners LLC Has $290.59 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1,641.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,694,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596,996 shares during the period. GE Vernova comprises about 6.6% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $290,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,770,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,322,000.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $255.05 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $257.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on GEV. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.66.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
