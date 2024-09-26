Electron Capital Partners LLC Purchases 303,202 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2,127.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 303,202 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 0.8% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $34,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,090,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,642 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $420,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 109,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 41,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

