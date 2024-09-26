Electron Capital Partners LLC Sells 637,680 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Electron Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,695,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,680 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises about 3.3% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $146,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE VRT opened at $100.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

