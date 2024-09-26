Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,034,358 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 17,929 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $144,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,169,000 after buying an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,935,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,055,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,957.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,343 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $141.48 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $153.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.86 and a 200-day moving average of $137.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.