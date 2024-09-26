Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s current price.

ELVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Electrovaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELVA opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Electrovaya has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 million. Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electrovaya will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

