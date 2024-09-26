Element Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 6,171 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 1.5% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EWJ stock opened at $70.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.