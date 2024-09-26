Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $143.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 36.4% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $143,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $572.70 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $576.35. The company has a market cap of $494.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

