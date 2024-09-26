Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.73. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

