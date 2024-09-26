Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,903,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,539,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,010,000 after buying an additional 1,200,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.99 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.