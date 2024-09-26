Element Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $493,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 285,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,731,000 after acquiring an additional 55,320 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.1% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 76,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 31,622 shares in the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,791,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 368.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,129,000 after buying an additional 211,754 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,246,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,400,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,166,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total transaction of $136,981,584.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,035,338.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,400,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,007,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,595,745. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DELL opened at $120.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.34. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.47.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

