Element Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $70,270,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the first quarter worth about $5,078,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Toast in the first quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Price Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 1.75. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TOST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $4,989,439.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,638,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,178,202.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $2,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,605.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $4,989,439.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,638,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,178,202.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,707 shares of company stock valued at $20,382,344 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.