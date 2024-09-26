Elgethun Capital Management Acquires 3,681 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Pathward Financial makes up approximately 2.8% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pathward Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,374 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Pathward Financial by 20.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 504,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,551,000 after buying an additional 85,566 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the first quarter valued at about $17,819,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 269,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,376,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of CASH stock opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.39. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $176.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASH. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 30,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $129,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,757.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Stories

