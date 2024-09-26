Elgethun Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management owned about 0.08% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Motco increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 172,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43,283.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

