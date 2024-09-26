Elgethun Capital Management Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $198.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $201.91. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.48 and a 200-day moving average of $188.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

