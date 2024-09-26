Elgethun Capital Management Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.2% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus upped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

